Liam Gallagher, Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa are among the celebrities to voice their support for Bukayo Saka amid racist abuse following the Euro final.

After an early goal from Luke Shaw, the England team had their Euros hopes dashed last night (11 July) after an Italy equaliser in the second half led to extra time and penalties.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka missed their penalties, leading to an Italy win at Wembley.

In the wake of the match, Rashford, Sancho and Saka have received torrents of racist abuse from some England fans. Saka – who missed the fifth and decisive penalty – has been especially targeted.

Gallagher was among the stars to support the 19-year-old Arsenal player, writing on Twitter: “Love saka”. He followed it up with another post, reading: “It’s all good Bruv I love you kid we go and smash the World Cup.”

Singer Mahalia also took to Twitter to share her support for the players. “Saka, Sancho, Rashford. The hatred I’m seeing on social media right now is disgraceful. Heads up, kings. We love you.”

“Alarm” singer Anne-Marie added: “Rashford, Saka and Sancho WE LOVE YOU. Heads up. You are so brilliant.”

Comedian Mo Gilligan wrote: “Also don’t forget when Saka got picked to be in the squad a lot of people didn’t agree with Soutgates [sic] selection. The boy really done good & at the bright old age of just 19. We love you Saka.”

“I’m devastated as every England fan is BUT I’m so proud of these boys,” wrote Vera actor Kenny Doughty. “Saka hold your head high.”

Alongside a picture of Saka, Dua Lipa wrote on an Instagram story: “All the boys made us so proud!!!!! Well done on such a great game!”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said: “I admire every player who steps up & shows the balls to take a penalty in a game that important. Especially when they’re just 19, 21 & 23. Proud of you.”

British YouTuber and rapper KSI added: “So proud of the England players. This isn’t the time to bring them down.

“This isn’t the time to be racist or single anyone out. England did so well this tournament and I’m really looking forward to how they do in the World Cup.”

While Priti Patel condemned the racist abuse against the players earlier this morning (12 July), many people were quick to accuse the the home secretary of hypocrisy given that she had previously criticised the England football players for taking the knee in protest of racism.

Last month, Patel – who previously described the Black Lives Matter protests as “dreadful” – said that fans had the right to boo the players at matches for making the political statement.

In a separate post, Kohli added: “Defend Saka, Rashford and Sancho at all costs. Report and block hate/abuse. Flood their socials with positivity. Call out tomorrow’s rags if they dare pin anything on 3 young English lads who stepped up for our country.”