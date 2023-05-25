Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Smith was forced to cancel their Manchester concert after just a few songs due to “vocal issues” on Wednesday (24 May).

The 31-year-old singer’s fans were left confused when the AO arena went dark and Smith’s performance appeared to suddenly stop.

In the moments that followed, fans were informed that the show had ended as Smith was facing “vocal issues”.

Smith issued a statement about the cancellation on Instagram, writing: “Dearest sailors, I don’t know what to say honestly. I fought off a virus a few weeks ago and since then we have travelled across Europe and had such incredible shows.

“Today in soundcheck I felt fine and was so excited to give Manchester an amazing show tonight, with a special surprise at the end.

“During my third song, I noticed something wrong with my voice. I prayed it was just my voice waking up for the show but into the fourth song I could feel something was really wrong.

“I came off stage and have tried everything to get my voice back in gear but it won’t. I am honestly heartbroken I couldn’t finish the show tonight for you all. I love you all. I’m sorry I’m sorry I’m sorry.”

This cancellation comes after Smith pulled out of performing at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow over the weekend.

(Sam Smith/Instagram)

The “Unholy” singer also rescheduled their Birmingham show.

“Sailors, I am so sorry to let you know that my team and I are still really not well, so unfortunately we need to reschedule out Birmingham show to the 27th of May 2023,” Smith wrote.

“It’s so important to me that we give you the very best version of Gloria. I don’t want you to experience it at anything less.”

The Independent’s Nicole Vassell gave the London leg of Smith’s Gloria tour a four-star review, writing: “After years of grappling with their body image and implicitly being told that who they are is wrong, Smith reclaiming their damnation is nothing short of powerful.”