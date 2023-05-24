Tina Turner dead: Tributes pour in for Queen of rock’n’roll after she dies aged 83
The all-time great rock’n’roll vocalist died at her home in Switzerland after a lengthy battle with intestinal cancer
Legendary singer Tina Turner dies aged 83
Tina Turner, one of the greatest rock’n ’roll singers of all time, has died in Switzerland at the age of 83, her publicist has announced.
“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n’Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her publicist said in a statement.
“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”
The singer rose to prominence performing with her husband Ike Turner in the 1960s before overcoming the abusive marriage to go on to become a chart-topping solo artist.
She is best know for songs such as “Private Dancer”, “The Best”, “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Proud Mary”.
Born Anna Mae Bullock on 26 November, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, Turner would go on to sell more than 180 million albums, win 12 Grammy Awards and perform sold-out stadium tours over three decades.
Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and received a kidney transplant in 2017.
Stars of the entertainment world including Mick Jagger, Bryan Adams, Magic Johnson, Rosario Dawson, Paloma Faith and Naomi Campbell paid tribute to the iconic singer.
Debbie Harry pays tribute to Turner’s 'energy, creativity and talents’
Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry said Tina Turner was a “great inspiration” to her in a Twitter tribute on Wednesday.
“I was a benefactor of the energy, creativity and talents of Tina Turner. A woman who started in rural Nutbush, TN cotton fields and worked her way to the very top,” Harry wrote.
“Tina was a great inspiration to me when I was starting out and remains so to this day. Love you Tina. RIP.”
‘She was our River Deep and our Mountain High’
Star Trek actor George Takei has paid a touching tribute to rock’n’roll icon Tina Turner.
“A true legend has passed,” the activist wrote on Twitter.
“Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now.”
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger mourns his ‘wonderful friend’
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his “wonderful friend” Tina Turner after her death on Wednesday.
“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” the 79-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.
“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”
The duo performed together many times over the years, including a showstopping performance of It’s Only Rock’n’Roll at Live Aid in 1985.
Guitarist Ronnie Wood also posted a message of condolence to Turner’s family on Twitter.
“God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones,” Wood wrote.
'Her legacy will forever live among the stars’
Nasa has joined the outpouring of tributes from stars of the entertainment world after the death of Tina Turner at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday.
“Simply the best,” the US space agency wrote in a Twitter post.
“Music legend Tina Turner sparkled across the stage and into millions of hearts as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her legacy will forever live among the stars.”
White House press secretary reacts to Tina Tuner’s death
Karine Jean-Pierre said Tina Turner’s death was a “massive loss” during a White House briefing a few moments ago.
“That is incredibly sad news. Tina Turner was an icon... who had many amazing moments in her career,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.
“I was a huge fan of Tina Turner. That is the first I am hearing of it, and it is a massive loss.
“Her music will continue to live on.”
'Heaven has gained an angel’
Chart-topping singer Ciara said that “heaven has gained an angel” after the death of Tina Turner on Wednesday.
“Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all,” the R&B vocalist wrote on Twitter.
Magic Johnson hails ‘legendary queen of rock’n’roll'
Basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson has paid tribute to Tina Turner, who died in Switzerland today.
“Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen.
“She always gave you your moneys worth.”
Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016
Tina Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016, according to reports.
The eight-time Grammy Award winner received a kidney transplant in 2017.
A spokesperson said Turner died “peacefully” at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland.
Bryan Adams pays tribute to Tina Turner
Canadian rock star Bryan Adams has paid tribute to his friend and fellow recording artist Tina Turner.
“RIP @tinaturner My condolences to Erwin and Tina’s family. I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love and that’s all.”
A 'remarkable force of nature’
Roger Davies, Tina Turner’s manager of 30 years, paid tribute to the star, saying: “Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent.
“From the first day I met her in 1980, she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time.
“It was a privilege and an honour to have been a close friend as well as her manager for more than 30 years.
“I will miss her deeply.”
