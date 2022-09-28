‘Queer music can be anything’: Sam Smith says queer culture has a place in all genres
‘I don’t enjoy the fact that to be queer, it has to be dance music,’ they said in a recent interview
Sam Smith has said that Queer music can be “anything” while discussing their new music.
A decade after releasing “Latch” alongside dance duo Disclosure, the singer was responding to questions about their new sound and reiterated how queer music can be any genre.
“I don’t enjoy the fact that to be queer, it has to be dance music,” they said in an interview for British GQ Style’s Autumn/ Winter 2022 issue.
“I think queer music can be country, it can be folk, it can be jazz, it can be anything.”
“I do find it hard sometimes when people may think that my music’s got queerer, because to me, it hasn’t. The subject matter of my songs [has] always been about men I’ve been in love with. They’ve always been queer.”
The 30-year-old also spoke about how their newfound confidence had enhanced their romantic life.
“Over the last few years, as I’ve become confident in my skin, I’ve got loads of wonderful romantic attention. It’s been incredible,” they said.
“I’m so open to it. And I know what I want and I know who I am and I’m excited for that.”
The singer also explained how their stylist, Ben Reardon had helped them to find their own personal wardrobe that they felt comfortable in.
“I used to be so scared of fashion, Ben started from the basics. He just started to introduce me to clothes that just fit in the right place on my body and matched the way I felt inside.
“[I’m] having fun with it. I like funny things. And so we’ve leaned into that more, and my personal wardrobe has got a bit of humour to it,” they added.
See the full feature in the GQ Style Autumn/Winter 2022 issue available on newsstands Thursday 13th October.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies