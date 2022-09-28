‘Queer music can be anything’: Sam Smith says queer culture has a place in all genres

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Smith has said that Queer music can be “anything” while discussing their new music.

A decade after releasing “Latch” alongside dance duo Disclosure, the singer was responding to questions about their new sound and reiterated how queer music can be any genre.

“I don’t enjoy the fact that to be queer, it has to be dance music,” they said in an interview for British GQ Style’s Autumn/ Winter 2022 issue.

“I think queer music can be country, it can be folk, it can be jazz, it can be anything.”

“I do find it hard sometimes when people may think that my music’s got queerer, because to me, it hasn’t. The subject matter of my songs [has] always been about men I’ve been in love with. They’ve always been queer.”

The 30-year-old also spoke about how their newfound confidence had enhanced their romantic life.

“Over the last few years, as I’ve become confident in my skin, I’ve got loads of wonderful romantic attention. It’s been incredible,” they said.

“I’m so open to it. And I know what I want and I know who I am and I’m excited for that.”

The singer also explained how their stylist, Ben Reardon had helped them to find their own personal wardrobe that they felt comfortable in.

“I used to be so scared of fashion, Ben started from the basics. He just started to introduce me to clothes that just fit in the right place on my body and matched the way I felt inside.

“[I’m] having fun with it. I like funny things. And so we’ve leaned into that more, and my personal wardrobe has got a bit of humour to it,” they added.

See the full feature in the GQ Style Autumn/Winter 2022 issue available on newsstands Thursday 13th October.