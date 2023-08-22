Jump to content

Scooter Braun breaks silence on multiple reports of stars leaving his management: ‘I’m no longer managing myself’

‘Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself,’ music mogul tweeted

Tom Murray
Tuesday 22 August 2023 20:29
Comments
Taylor Swift slams Scooter Braun, ‘poisonous male privilege’ in Billboard speech

Scooter Braun has reacted to multiple reports of stars leaving his music management firm this week.

Justin Bieber was the first artist to reportedly part ways with the mogul last week; however, representatives for both Bieber and Braun have since denied the reports.

The Independent understands that Demi Lovato and Frozen star Idina Menzel have exited Braun’s SB Projects. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande has reportedly cut ties with Braun.

Braun did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

On Twitter/X on Tuesday (22 August), the 42-year-old manager broke his silence, appearing to poke fun at the reports, writing: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”

Colombian superstar J Balvin also departed SB Projects in May this year.

Scooter Braun (left) and Justin Bieber

(AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, sources told Variety that Braun was stepping back from day-to-day management to focus on his role as CEO of HYBE America, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop giants BTS.

“All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO,” the source said.

“People are spreading rumours based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Braun has famously been embroiled in a feud with Taylor Swift since 2019, when he purchased her longtime label, Big Machine Records, and become the owner of the master recordings of her first six studio albums.

In November 2020, Braun sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal believed to be more than $300m (£234m).

At the time of the sale, Swift – who had wished to buy the masters herself – condemned Braun and called him a “bully” and the “definition of a toxic male privilege in our industry”.

In an interview with NPR’s Jay Williams last year, Braun said that the controversy was a “learning lesson”.

“The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, great, let’s be in business together,” he said.

In November 2020, Swift said, “[Braun] would never even quote my team a price” and that she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would “silence [her] forever.” Braun’s team disputed the claim.

“I choose to look at it as a learning lesson, a growing lesson, and I wish everyone involved well,” Braun told NPR.

