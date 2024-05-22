Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs former makeup artist has claimed she saw injuries on Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura that hinted at abuse while the pair were in a relationship.

Mylah Morales’ claims come days after the release of footage showing Combs attacking Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016.

On Sunday (26 May), Combs posted a video admitting that he attacked Ventura, saying he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable”.

The makeup artist said she saw Ventura with bruises and a black eye after an alleged incident during the weekend of the Grammy Awards over a decade ago.

In an interview with Extra, the makeup artist claimed Diddy woke her up in the middle of the night asking, “where the f**k is she?” in reference to Ventura.

Morales’ claims she could hear “sh*t [that] I don’t want to go back and think about” from the next room but knew she had to get Ventura “out of there”.

When Ventura returned from the neighbouring room, Morales claims she was “badly bruised” with “knots on her head” and “a black eye”.

“All I cared about was getting her to safety,” she said. “I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days.”

Shocking footage shows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016

The makeup artist added she had also called her friend “who was a doctor at the time” to treat Ventura’s injuries rather than take her to a hospital.

“We didn’t know what the hell to do at that point. Who are we going to call?”

Morales admitted she still feels “scared” to speak about her experience with Diddy and Ventura.

“We were always scared of Puff [Diddy],” she said. “He’s a powerful person and we don’t know what would happen to us if we spoke out."

The Independent has contacted Combs’ representatives for comment.

Diddy posts video apologising for 2016 attack of Cassie

A lawsuit filed by Ventura in November alleging beatings and abuse was settled a day after it was filed, but Combs is currently facing a string of different civil lawsuits, which have accused him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape.

Combs has vehemently denied those allegations against him, while his lawyers have branded the lawsuits and their accusations as money grabs, “baseless” or “sickening”. The musician has not been formally charged.

It comes after model Crystal McKinny filed a new lawsuit on Tuesday (21 May) claiming Combs sexually assaulted her at his recording studio in New York City in 2003.

In the new lawsuit – the sixth complaint of sexual assault filed against Combs in six months – McKinney said she was a successful 22-year-old model when she met Combs at a restaurant during Men’s Fashion Week in Manhattan.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura ( Alamy )

Combs invited her to his recording studio later that night, according to the federal complaint filed in New York City.

The lawsuit alleges that McKinney arrived to find Combs drinking and smoking marijuana with several other men. She smoked some marijuana, which she “later came to understand” was laced with a narcotic or intoxicating substance, the lawsuit says.

She alleges that Combs led her to the bathroom where she was forced to perform oral sex on him.

The claim was filed under a New York City law that allows accusers to file civil litigation during a limited window even if the alleged events happened long ago.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)

With additional reporting from Associated Press

