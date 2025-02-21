Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the lawyers representing Sean “Diddy” Combs in his upcoming sex-trafficking case has requested he be allowed to leave the defense team.

Anthony Ricco filed his request in the Southern District of New York federal court.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ricco wrote: “Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs, consistent with the ABA Standards for Criminal Justice.”

Ricco also noted that his withdrawal should not delay the trial, which is scheduled to begin in May. Combs will continue to be represented by five other attorneys, including Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos.

Last September, Combs was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied any wrongdoing.

open image in gallery One of the lawyers representing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has asked that he be allowed to leave the case ( Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP )

Earlier this week, Combs’s lawyers attempted to have one of the charges against the embattled music mogul thrown out over claims that the law itself is racist.

In a filing seen by The Independent, his lawyers sought to have the prostitution charge dismissed on the basis that the law in question, the Mann Act of 1910, has historically been used to “target Black men.”

“No white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution,” claimed the filing.

The Mann Act was initially called the White-Slave Traffic Act and was passed at a time when there was a growing anxiety about young girls being lured into work in brothels.

The filing argued that the Act has a “long and troubling history as a statute with racist origins, used to target Black men and supposedly protect white women from them.”

Combs’s lawyers claimed that “the government has concocted a criminal case based primarily on allegations that Mr Combs and two of his longtime girlfriends sometimes brought a third party - a male escort - into their sexual relationship.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

They went on to argue that “the use of escorts, male or female, is common and indeed widely accepted in American culture today” and that Combs had been “singled out because he is a powerful black man, and he is being prosecuted for conduct that regularly goes unpunished.”

They called for the charge to be dismissed on the grounds that it is “a clear case of selective prosecution.”

open image in gallery Combs will continue to be represented by a team of other lawyers ahead of his trial, which is set for May ( AP )

Over the past 16 months, at least 40 plaintiffs have sued Combs over allegations of sexual assault or other sexual misconduct.

Most recently, a new lawsuit was filed against the embattled music mogul claiming that he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a teenager when she was walking home from a babysitting job.

In a statement provided to The Independent at the time, Combs’s legal team vehemently denied the claims against him.

Last week, Combs filed a $100 million lawsuit against NBC over the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. The documentary aired on Peacock last month, featuring interviews with Combs’s childhood friends, former bodyguard, former employees, alleged victims and singer Al B. Sure! (who was married to Combs’s late ex, Kim Porter).

In the lawsuit, Combs’s lawyers argue that in the race to get the film to air, NBC “maliciously and recklessly broadcast an outrageous set of fresh lies and conspiracy theories.”

They further state that claims that Combs carried out murder and had sex with minors are false, and allege that NBC sought “only to capitalize on the public’s appetite for scandal without any regard for the truth and at the expense of Mr Combs’s right to a fair trial.”