Shaboozey brings out Noah Cyrus for ‘charismatic’ Coachella duet

Singer Shaboozey brought out fellow performer Noah Cyrus during his Coachella set on the Main Stage to the delight of fans.

Cyrus, the daughter of Billy Ray and younger sister of Miley, joined the singer-songwriter for his set on the Main Stage during the music festival’s Country Hour. Together, the two performed his song “My Fault” from his 2024 album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going.

Sporting an all-white outfit, Cyrus matched Shaboozey’s white suit with blue and red accents for their duet.

“I love you Coachella! Thank you!” Cyrus said before leaving the stage.

Fans were quick to note the chemistry between the performers.

“Shaboozey and Noah have great charisma performing together,” someone said on X.

open image in gallery Noah Cyrus joined Shaboozey onstage at Coachella ( Getty Images )

“Ohhhh that was beautiful!!!!!!!!!” another shared.

Cyrus released her debut album, The Hardest Part, in 2022. She and Shaboozey previously performed the song for MTV Push.

Later in his set, Shaboozey appeared to grow emotional while singing "All I Really Need Is A Minute.” His voice wavered multiple times and he paused during a musical interlude to deliver a message to the crowd.

“I want you to know I’m right there with you. If you ain’t had the best year, it’s gonna get better, I promise,” he told the thousands of fans on the festival grounds and at home watching the live-stream.

Shaboozey closed out his set with his hit song “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which, as he told the crowd, he debuted a year ago today at Coachella. He then asked fans to join him in singing the popular tune at the top of their lungs.

Fans both on the ground and at home were enjoying the rapper-singer-songwriter’s performance.

“This Shaboozey set is so good!” one fan wrote on X.

“Shaboozey sounds really good live,” another said.

“That Coachella performance from Shaboozey was incredible,” a third wrote.

Someone else noted: “Shaboozey is the absolute GOAT and easily one of the best #Coachella performances this year. What a fun time!!”