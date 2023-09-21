Shakira spotlights nanny ‘fired’ by ex Gerard Piqué in new music video

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shakira’s newest music video features a surprise cameo by her children’s longtime nanny, who Gerard Piqué reportedly fired for alerting the singer to his alleged infidelities.

The Colombian pop star, 46, and former Spanish footballer Piqué, 36, who had been dating since early 2011, announced they were splitting in June 2022 amid rumours that he had cheated on her.

While the former couple have never confirmed the reasons for their split, Shakira has appeared to make several pointed references to her ex on social media and in her music.

Now, in her newest music video – released on Wednesday (20 September) – for her song “El Jefe”, the Grammy-winning artist appeared to hit out at Piqué once again.

Towards the end of the song, the camera zooms in on the face of Lili Melgar, the nanny who was allegedly fired by Piqué.

Shakira, meanwhile, sings the lyrics: “Lili Melgar / This song is for you, they didn’t compensate you,” according to a translation by Today.

The Independent has contacted Shakira and Pique’s representatives for comment.

Shakira and Lili Melgar (Shakira/ Vevo screenshot)

In June 2022, Shakira announced their split in a statement, saying: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The exes share two sons, 10-year-old Milan, and Sasha, eight.

Piqué is currently dating 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti, with whom he was first spotted in August 2022, just three months after his split from Shakira.

“It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside... there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids... I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of [them],” Shakira told Elle magazine in September last year.

Last week (12 September), Shakira attended the MTV VMAs, where she was awarded the Video Vanguard Award. Ahead of the New Jersey ceremony, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer walked the red carpet with her two boys.

“I couldn’t believe it,” the superstar said on the red carpet about the honour she was receiving. “It’s such an important award. I mean, Michael Jackson received it once and so many other incredible artists, and I just feel humbled to be here.”

Shakira and Piqué first met in the spring of 2010, after the footballer featured in the music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, Shakira’s official song of the 2010 Fifa World Cup.