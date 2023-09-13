Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shakira has made waves at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), as she walked the red carpet with her two children for the special occasion.

The Colombian singer arrived at the awards ceremony in a glitzy Versace dress alongside her sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight - who she shares with ex Gerard Pique. The boys were also dressed to the nines, sporting matching black-and-gold tracksuits emblazoned with Versace’s trademark baroque pattern.

The adorable red carpet moment was just one of the many highlights in store for the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer. During the ceremony, which takes place on 12 September, Shakira will be making history as the first-ever South American artist honored with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.

“I couldn’t believe it,” the superstar said on the red carpet about her reaction to the news. “It’s such an important award. I mean, Michael Jackson received it once and so many other incredible artists, and I just feel humbled to be here.”

The Video Vanguard Award may not be the only accolade Shakira will be taking home this evening. The global pop star - who’s already won four VMAs in the span of her career - has also been nominated for not only Artist of the Year, but also Best Collaboration for her hit song “TQG” with Karol G, and Best Latin for both “TQG” and her track “Acróstico.”

In June 2022, Shakira and Piqué announced they were separating after 11 years together. “We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy.”

The former soccer player has since gone public with his romance with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti on social media. However, the “Waka Waka” singer previously shared that she’s been focusing on herself and her two children amid their reported move from Barcelona, Spain, to the United States.

(Getty Images for MTV)

“I feel complete – because I feel like I can depend on myself and I have two kids who depend on me,” she said in an interview with En Punto con Enrique Acevedo last February. “I have to be stronger than a lion. That strength, in order for it to be real and not a facade, it needs to be the result of a great pain - accepting that pain and tolerating the frustration because there are things in life that don’t turn out the way we want them to.”

The MTV Video Music Awards airs live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, beginning at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST. The full list of VMA winners can be found here.