Shakira abandons stage after fan appears to film up her dress at Miami nightclub

Shakira abruptly walked off stage at a Miami nightclub over the weekend after she appeared to spot a fan filming up her dress.

In footage of the moment shared on X, the Colombian singer, 47, can be seen taking the stage in front of the DJ booth to preview her new single “Soltera,” expected to be released in December.

Wearing a patterned mini dress, Shakira proceeds to dance to the song. Before long, the “Hips Don’t Lie” star pulls at the bottom of her dress as she wags a finger at someone in the crowd. She then points to her eye and dress, seemingly acknowledging that she knows what’s going on.

She returns to dancing before once again looking at the alleged offender while gesturing “cut it out” with her hand, adjusting her dress and walking off stage.

Others have since called out the “truly disappointing behavior” on social media, with one tweeting: “Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It’s crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

“Whoever was filming should be arrested for sexual assault,” a second suggested, with a third adding: “People are gross.”

“That’s just beyond gross,” another agreed. “Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she’s just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency!”

The Independent has contacted Shakira’s representative for comment.

Shakira and her two boys, Sasha and Milan, moved to Miami from Barcelona last year following her split from their father, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué.

Shakira appears to scold fan at Miami nightclub ( FeimM on X )

After 11 years together, the two broke up in 2022 amid rumors that Piqué cheated on her with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” the singer wrote on Instagram at the time. “Today, we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness.”

This November, Shakira is scheduled to kick off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Palm Springs, California. She will make stops in other major North American cities, including Phoenix, Arizona; Los Angeles, California; San Antonio, Texas; Montreal, Quebec and Chicago, Illinois.

The tour is in support of her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which she dropped in March. The record includes the song “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53,” which features several lyrical references to Piqué that she previously revealed concerned her management team.

“I remember my manager at the time telling me, ‘Please change the lyrics’,” Shakira told Rolling Stone. “Of course, I was trying to calculate the possible contingencies and the risks, but I said, ‘I’m an artist. I am a woman. And I’m a wounded she-wolf. And no one should tell me how to lick my wounds.’”