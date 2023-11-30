Shane MacGowan dead - latest: Tributes pour in to The Pogues singer after wife announces death
His death comes one week after he was discharged from hospital
The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has died at the age of 65, just a week after he was discharged from hospital.
The news of his death was confirmed by his wife, Irish journalist and author Victoria Mary Clarke, who said in a statement: “Shane will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life”.
Last week, it was announced he was being discharged from hospital ahead of his upcoming birthday on Christmas Day. In a post last Wednesday evening, his wife tweeted an image of him wearing a scarf and bobble hat, thanking the nursing staff for their support.
MacGowan revealed he was diagnosed with encephalitis last year in a video posted to social media on New Year’s Eve.
It is an uncommon but serious condition in which the brain becomes inflamed, according to the NHS website.
From the 1980s, he lead the Irish punk band The Pogues who are best known for their hit festive song Fairytale Of New York which was released in 1987.
Shane MacGowan, shy and complex genius behind The Pogues, dies aged 65
Shane MacGowan, the shy, complex, brilliant frontman of Anglo-Irish band The Pogues, has died aged 65.
The news of his death was confirmed by his wife, Irish journalist and author Victoria Mary Clarke, who said in a statement: “Shane will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life”.
For many years, one only had to look at MacGowan’s mouth to get an idea of his intemperate lifestyle. Writing for The Independent in 2015, journalist Richard Jinman described it as “a monument to rock’n’roll excess; a frightening cavity hollowed out by misadventure and misbehaviour”.
Read the full article here
Shane MacGowan, shy and complex genius behind The Pogues, dies aged 65
Musician had just returned home to be with his wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, after a lengthy stay in hospital
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage as tributes flood in for The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, who has died at the age of 65.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies