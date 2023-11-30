Watch: The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan’s last performance before death aged 65

Watch Shane MacGowan perform “Dirty Old Town” for Dublin Simon’s 2021 Christmas Eve Busk.

It was announced on Thursday 30 November that The Pogues frontman has died aged 65.

He had been receiving treatment for months for viral encephalitis - a serious condition which leads to brain swelling.

“Shane will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life,” wife Victoria Mary Clarke said.

Featuring on the Christmas Eve Busk two years ago, MacGowan performed “Dirty Old Town” at St Patrick’s Cathedral in aid of Dublin’s Simon Community.

Initially written by Ewan MacColl in 1949, the song was made popular by The Dubliners and later, The Pogues.