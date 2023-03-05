Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shania Twain has picked her actor replacement for the Brad Pitt lyric in “That Don’t Impress Me Much”.

In the 1997 song, Twain famously sings about hohaving a car, having a job as a rocket scientist or being Hollywood star Pitt will fail to impress anyone trying to win her attentions.

Twain was asked who she would pick if she was writing the song now – and, sadly for Pitt, he’s been bumped off the list.

The musician said that Magic Mike star Channing Tatum would be her first choice.

“It’s Channing Tatum,” Deadline reports Twain as saying in a new issue of Radio Times, adding: “I’m trying to think how I would sing that.”

Twain then performed the line, singing: “OK, so you’re Channing Tatum”, before confirming: “Yeah, that works”.

The singer then hinted that recenecy bias might have played a part in her choice as she had recently seen Tatum in new film Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

One star who would no doubt be disappointed with Twain’s decision is Ryan Reynolds.

In December, the Deadpool actor was left surprised when Twain, performing a medley of her hits, sang Reynolds’s name in place of Pitt’s.

A smiling Reynolds, who was visibily shocked to have heard his name, could be seen saying: “Oh my god, me?”