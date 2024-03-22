Shania Twain hilariously responds to Lukas Gage wedding apology

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From this moment on, Shania Twain isn’t accepting anything but real love.

The 58-year-old singer made herself perfectly clear when she candidly responded to Lukas Gage’s impromptu apology.

After Gage publicly apologised to the “You’re Still the One” singer for having her perform at his Las Vegas wedding with Chris Appleton, 40, only for them to get divorced seven months later, Twain said: “If you’re not in it for love, I’m outta here!”

Sealed with a laughing-crying emoticon, the 21 March message on X, formerly known as Twitter, was a direct reference to her 1995 hit.

It only took Twain a day to speak out after the 28-year-old actor vocalised his feelings about saying “I do” to the celebrity hairstylist.

Gage and Appleton confirmed their split in November 2023. The two had tied the knot in April, celebrating their nuptials with the Grammy winner and Kim Kardashian. Twain had surprised the newlyweds with a sweet serenade of “You’re Still the One,” and while that may have seemed like a special moment then, Gage has now admitted the wedding wasn’t meant to be.

On 19 March, the Euphoria star joined Andy Cohen on his show, Watch What Happens Live, confessing his quick decision to marry Appleton after only two months of dating was due to a “manic episode”.

“I don’t know literally what went through my head. But we live and we learn,” Gage told Cohen before issuing his apology to both Twain and Kardashian.

“I want to apologise to Shania Twain for wasting her time. I mean, we’re still holding on ‘You’re Still The One’ after like three weeks? That was unhinged. That was the biggest waste of her time. I love you Shania, I’m really sorry about that,” he added. “Sorry to Kim and Shania.”

According to court documents obtained by People, Appleton filed for divorce in November, citing the reason as “irreconcilable differences” and noting the official date of separation as 10 November 2023.

In Gage’s opinion, his willingness to get married so quickly came from his inherent impulsiveness. “I don’t know literally what went through my head. But we live and we learn,” he proclaimed.

“That’s kind of how I roll. I’m a little impulsive. But that was probably one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my life, and I’ll probably have six other marriages,” Gage added.