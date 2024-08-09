Support truly

Shawn Mendes shares his feelings about almost becoming a father on his newest track, “Why Why Why.”

The song, which was released on his 26th birthday on Thursday (August 8), is one of the first singles from the pop star’s fifth studio album, Shawn.

“Opened up my journal to a page / Everything that hurts me’s still the same / Feels like there’s nothing new for me to say / Why, why, why? Why, why, why?” he sings in the intro.

Continuing in the bridge, Mendes lyricizes: “I thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core, I'm still a kid (Ooh) / Sometimes I still cry out for my mother / Why, why, why? Why, why, why?”

“Why Why Why,” was released alongside a second single titled “Isn’t That Enough.”

It’s unknown if the songs are representative of true events in his life. Although, when Mendes initially announced the new album on social media earlier this month, he said: “Music really can be medicine.”

He added: “2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift.

“Honestly thank God for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you.”

It’s been nearly four years since the Grammy-nominated “Señorita” singer released his last album, Wonder.

Shawn Mendes’s new album ‘Shawn’ will be released on October 18 ( Getty Images for David Yurman )

In 2022, he embarked on a world tour in support of the album; however, after performing just seven of his 87 planned US shows, he canceled the remaining dates due to ongoing mental health struggles.

Mendes announced his decision on Instagram, telling fans that he “wasn’t prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take” on him.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” he wrote.

Last month, Mendes and his ex-girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello, sparked reconciliation rumors after they were seen together at the final game of the Copa América soccer tournament.

The two began dating in 2019 following years of friendship and relationship rumors, before calling it quits in 2021.

Then, in April 2023, they reunited publicly at Coachella, where they were seen kissing and dancing. At the time, sources told People that the two had been “friendly” for months. The following month, it was confirmed that Cabello was single.

Shawn will be released on October 18.