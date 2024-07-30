Support truly

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has paid heartbreaking tribute to his stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, following her death aged 25.

Knight, the daughter of Slash’s girlfriend Meegan Hodges and her former partner, Mark Knight, died in Los Angeles on 19 July, the family said in a statement last week.

The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed.

Slash, real name Saul Hudson, has now posted a second tribute to Knight on his Instagram page, saying his heart is “permanently fractured”.

“I will never ever stop missing you and remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity and beauty you have always been,” he said, “and still are.

“The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much. I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally.”

A number of the rock star’s friends and fans shared their condolences in the comments section of his post.

Lenny Kravitz wrote: “My deepest condolences brother. And yes, she still IS! Love to the family.”

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello said: “Ahh I’m so sorry my friend. Love to you and the family.”

“I’m so sorry,” Hollywood actor Jason Momoa said. “Deepest condolences to Meegan and you brother.”

Slash, real name Saul Hudson, first dated Knight’s mother in 1989, before the couple rekindled their relationship in 2015.

In the statement announcing the news of her death, Knight’s family called her an “incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul”.

“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss,” the family added.

Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu (left) has died aged 25 ( Instagram/Getty )

Slash resumed his solo tour on 28 July, after previously cancelling a select number of dates due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Refunds for the four shows, including the Rose Music Center in Ohio on 25 July and The Colosseum in Windsor, Ontario, on 27 July, were made available at points of purchase.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.