Snoop Dogg is making Death Row Records ‘an NFT label’

Snoop Dogg has announced that he’s making his newly acquired Death Row Records an NFT label.

During an appearance in a Clubhouse chat room, the 50-year-old rapper confirmed his record label’s involvement in the world of non-fungible tokens.

“Death Row will be an NFT label,” Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, said.

“We will be putting our artists through the metaverse and through a whole other chain of music,” he said. “Just like how we broke the industry when we was the first independent to be major… I want to be the first major in the metaverse so Death Row will be an NFT.”

Founded in 1992 by Dr Dre, Marion “Suge” Knight, The DOC and Dick Griffey, Death Row Records is responsible for launching the careers of artists such as Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg himself.

Snoop Dogg released his famed albums Doggystyle and Tha Doggfather via Death Row Records before leaving for No Limit Records in 1998.

(Getty Images)

In 2006, Death Row Records filed for bankruptcy following controversy and criminal activity that involved co-founder Knight, who remains behind bars.

Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in 2018, after which he was given a 28-year-long prison sentence — 22 years for a hit-and-run charge and another six years for the crime being a third strike, following run-ins with the law and violating probation.

Snoop Dogg reportedly struck a deal with MNRK Music Group, the previous owners of Death Row Records.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.”

In the same chat room, Snoop Dogg also announced that his new album B.O.D.R (Bacc on Death Row) which was released on 11 February, will be available on the blockchain in partnership with the platform Gala Games.

“Blockchain tech has the power to change everything again and tip the table in favour of the artists and the fans, and we’re going to be right at the front of the pack with this Gala Music dealm,” he said.

Snoop Dogg recently performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show along with Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Mary J Blige.