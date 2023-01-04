Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Snoop Dogg has revealed that Dionne Warwick once “scared” him after calling him out for his lyrics.

The interaction occurred in the 1990s when the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, first found success in the music industry.

“Walk on By” singer Warwick was not impressed with Snoop Dogg’s decision to use misogynistic slurs in his songs and, in a new documentary, revealed she set up a meeting to dress the rappers down.

In CNN’s Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, Warwick, 82, and Snoop Dogg, 51, recalled the meeting, with the latter saying: “We were kind of, like, scared and shook up.”

The rapper said that he and his fellow rap stars, including Tupac and Death Row Records founder Suge Knight, showed up almost 10 minutes early as they feared arriving too late.

“We’re powerful right now, but she’s been powerful forever,” Snoop Dogg continued. “Thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success.”

Speaking about her issues with the lyrics, Warwick said: “These kids are expressing themselves, which they’re entitled to do. However, there’s a way to do it.”

Warwick said she told the group of rappers: “You guys are all going to grow up. You’re going have families. You’re going to have children. You’re going to have little girls, and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, ‘Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?’ What are you going to say?’

Snoop Dogg appreciated the singer’s advice, explaining: “She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn’t be checked.”

“We were the most gangsta as you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered that day.”

Dionne Warwick once called Snoop Dogg out for his lyrics (Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe)

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over aired in the US on 1 January 2023. A UK release date is yet to be announced.