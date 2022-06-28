Stormzy spotted at Glastonbury hugging Billie Eilish and dancing to Kendrick Lamar
Rapper was also pictured dancing to ‘bad guy’ during Eilish’s headline set
Stormzy was spotted hugging Billie Eilish and dancing to Kendrick Lamar at Glastonbury.
The UK rapper returned as a guest to Worthy Farm this past weekend, three years after headlining the music festival himself in 2019.
Several celebrities were spotted at Glastonbury this year, including Alexa Chung, Niall Horan, Tilda Swinton, and Chris Martin.
Images of Stormzy at the festival have since emerged, which show him speaking with Eilish and giving the singer a hug.
The moment was caught on camera, and then shared in a compilation video by TikTok user @UK1Drillent.
Eilish became the youngest solo headliner in Glastonbury’s history when she performed on the Pyramid Stage as Friday night’s (24 June) headline act aged 20. You can read The Independent’s five-star review of her performance here.
The “Vossi Bop” rapper was seen in the crowd dancing along to Eilish’s early hit “bad guy”.
Stormzy was later spotted in the audience at Kendrick Lamar’s Sunday night (26 June) set, rapping along to Lamar’s track “Saviour”. You can read The Independent’s five-star review of his performance here.
Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin was also in attendance at the festival, after which he surprised pub-goers in Bath when he stopped by for a drink and gave them an impromptu performance.
You can find all the talking points and unmissable moments from this year’s festival here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies