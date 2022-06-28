Stormzy spotted at Glastonbury hugging Billie Eilish and dancing to Kendrick Lamar

Rapper was also pictured dancing to ‘bad guy’ during Eilish’s headline set

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 28 June 2022 09:27
Comments
Billie Eilish performs at Glastonbury 2022

Stormzy was spotted hugging Billie Eilish and dancing to Kendrick Lamar at Glastonbury.

The UK rapper returned as a guest to Worthy Farm this past weekend, three years after headlining the music festival himself in 2019.

Several celebrities were spotted at Glastonbury this year, including Alexa Chung, Niall Horan, Tilda Swinton, and Chris Martin.

Images of Stormzy at the festival have since emerged, which show him speaking with Eilish and giving the singer a hug.

The moment was caught on camera, and then shared in a compilation video by TikTok user @UK1Drillent.

Recommended

Eilish became the youngest solo headliner in Glastonbury’s history when she performed on the Pyramid Stage as Friday night’s (24 June) headline act aged 20. You can read The Independent’s five-star review of her performance here.

The “Vossi Bop” rapper was seen in the crowd dancing along to Eilish’s early hit “bad guy”.

@uk1drillent #stormzy #glastonburyfestival #ukrap #foryourpage #fyp ♬ original sound - Uk1Drill

Stormzy was later spotted in the audience at Kendrick Lamar’s Sunday night (26 June) set, rapping along to Lamar’s track “Saviour”. You can read The Independent’s five-star review of his performance here.

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin was also in attendance at the festival, after which he surprised pub-goers in Bath when he stopped by for a drink and gave them an impromptu performance.

You can find all the talking points and unmissable moments from this year’s festival here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in