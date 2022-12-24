‘Thank you’: Sugababes release album they recorded eight years ago

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sugababes have delighted fans by releasing an album they recorded almost eight years ago.

The pop trio consisting of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy, lost the right to record and perform as the Sugababes after a number of lineup changes in the group.

The original lineup performed between 1998 to 2001, during which time they achieved six Number 1 singles. They briefly reformed as MKS in 2013 before regaining the right to perform as the Sugababes in 2019, when they released a cover of UK garage classic “Flowers” by Sweet Female Attitude.

A successful comeback year has involved a UK headline tour and a set at Glastonbury Festival to huge crowds. They have now released a full studio album, The Lost Tapes.

“This has been a year of incredibly positive moments for us as a band. We wanted to do something to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey,” the trio said on Saturday (24 December).

“We wrote this album almost 8 years ago and remember the magic we felt at the time. For various reasons beyond our control it didn’t get an official release, so it’s with great pride that The Lost Tapes gets a fully independent release from us today.”

The added: “Available now on all streaming platforms, link in bio! A very Merry Christmas, love Mutya, Keisha & Siobhan x.”

The album comprises 13 songs, including ones that were previously leaked as demos. Several fellow artists feature as collaborations, including MNEK and Sia.

The Sugababes are planning a tour of Australia in 2023, along with a one-night-only show at the O2 Arena in London on 15 September.

Additional reporting by Press Association