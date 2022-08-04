Sweet Caroline: The meaning behind Neil Diamond’s 1969 song
Song has become a near-permanent fixture at sporting events in the UK, including the Euro 2022 final
Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” could be heard across England following the Lionesses’s success at the Euro 2022 final.
In recent years, the song has been adopted as an unofficial anthem of the country’s sporting success, most recently making an appearance after England’s women’s team beat Germany 2-1 at Sunday (31 July) night’s final.
The competition marked the first time either England team had won a major tournament since 1966, with “Sweet Caroline” being sung throughout.
Diamond’s track was first released in 1969 under the name “Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good)”.
While the track may have taken on new meaning in a sporting context, its inspiration initially remained hidden for many years.
However, in 2007, Diamond said that he wrote the song for John F Kennedy’s daughter Caroline, who was 11 years old at the time the song was released.
The inspiration was a photo of Caroline that Diamond saw in a magazine while he was staying in a Memphis hotel.
“I’ve never discussed it with anybody before – intentionally," Diamond said. “I thought maybe I would tell it to Caroline when I met her someday.
“It was a picture of a little girl dressed to the nines in her riding gear, next to her pony. It was such an innocent, wonderful picture, I immediately felt there was a song in there.”
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Diamond finally let known the song’s subject after performing the track at her 50th birthday.
“It was a No 1 record and probably is the biggest, most important song of my career, and I have to thank her for the inspiration,” he said.
“I’m happy to have gotten it off my chest and to have expressed it to Caroline. I thought she might be embarrassed, but she seemed to be struck by it and really, really happy.”
Diamond later said in a 2014 interview that he actually chose Caroline while hunting for a three-syllable name to fit in a song he’d written about his Marcia, his wife from 1969 to 1996.
Caroline now works as an international ambassador, in July taking on the position of the US ambassador to Australia under Joe Biden’s administration.
She previously was the US ambassador to Japan under Barack Obama.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies