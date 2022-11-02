Takeoff’s management mourn ‘monumental loss of beloved brother’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Representatives for Takeoff have mourned the “monumental loss” of their “beloved brother” after the Migos rapper was shot dead at the age of 28.

The US hip hop artist, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday.

In a statement shared on social media, Migos’ label Quality Control said they were “devastated” by the “senseless violence”.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the statement read.

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Houston police said no arrests had been made yet in the case, but called on witnesses to come forward with information.

Police chief Troy Finner has said he has received many calls praising Takeoff as a “great young man” during a press conference streamed online on Tuesday evening.

After detailing the tragic event, Finner said: “Sometimes the hip hop community gets a bad name and I know, evident from this city and people who I have a personal relationship with, a lot of great people in our hip hop community and I respect them.

“But back to Takeoff. I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston, and everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is, what a great artist.

“And I’m calling up on everybody, hip hop artists in Houston and around the nation, we (have) got to police ourselves.It is so many talented individuals, men and women in that community, who again, I love and I respect, and we all need to stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry.”

Officials wheel a body away at the scene of the shooting in Houston, Texas (© 2022 Annie Mulligan / Houston Chronicle)

He added that officials had “no reason” to believe Takeoff was invoved in anything criminal at the time: “Just as people describe him as very peaceful, loving, (and a) great entertainer”.

Police officers said they were called at approximately 2.34am local time (07:34 GMT) about a shooting outside Billiards and Bowling Alley in Houston where a private party of around 40 including Takeoff had been taking place.

Takeoff was found dead at the scene and two other individuals, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Follow the latest updates here