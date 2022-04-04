Fans are emotional after watching a “touching” tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The 50-year-old drummer was declared dead at a hotel in Colombia last month after paramedics battled to revive him as he was suffering from “chest pain”.

During Sunday (3 April) night’s award show, Hawkins was honoured in the “In Memoriam” segment of the ceremony, alongside many other late artists including composer Stephen Sondheim, rapper DMX, and Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts.

Host Trevor Noah started off by introducing the segment with a special tribute to Hawkins, saying: “This was the moment of the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won three Grammy Awards earlier today.”

“But they, of course, are not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins,” Noah continued. “Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighters family, and all of their friends around the world. We would like to take a moment now to remember Taylor.”

Soon afterwards a 60-second video montage of Hawkins’ many memorable concert performances set to the band’s emotional hit, “My Hero,” was played at the ceremony.

Fans on social media instantly started commenting about how “beautiful” and “emotional” the tribute was.

“I just cried for eight minutes straight watching the Taylor Hawkins tribute and the in memoriam Sondheim tribute by Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, @leslieodomjr, & @rachelzegler at the Grammys,” one fan wrote. “That was so touching. Wow.”

Another person added: “Still tearing up over the Taylor Hawkins tribute.”

“Literally bawling over the Taylor Hawkins tribute at the Grammys. Such an amazing drummer RIP Taylor,” another fan wrote.

A third fan added: “The Taylor Hawkins tribute on the Grammys was beautiful along with everyone else we lost. I had goosebumps and tears during the performance and tribute.”

During the 2022 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish also paid a touching tribute to Hawkins.

During her performance, the 20-year-old singer wore a black T-shirt with an image of Hawkins emblazoned across the front.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer was praised by fans on social media for the thoughtful tribute.

“Billie Eilish is honouring Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins tonight on the Grammys,” music journalist and radio host Eric Alper tweeted.

“Billie Eilish is wearing a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt during her Grammys performance and my heart broke a little,” news anchor Brandi Khou wrote.

“Love this quiet tribute to Taylor Hawkins,” one fan added, sharing a photo of Eilish wearing the shirt.

Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here.