Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic will perform on the same line-up as Dave Grohl at the forthcoming concerts paying tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

The late Foo Fighters drummer, 50, was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March. A cause of death is yet to be announced.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Foos would be playing two tribute concerts for Hawkins in September.

The latest musicians to join the line-up of the Wembley Stadium show on Friday (17 June) include John Paul Jones, Alain Johannes, Nandi Bushell, Nile Rodgers, Greg Kurstin as well as comedian Chris Rock.

Novoselic will also appear at the LA show, having performed alongside Grohl in the band Nirvana.

Other artists playing in London include Liam Gallagher, Dave Chappelle, Chrissie Hynde, Mark Ronson, Brian May, Josh Homme, Stewart Copeland, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Omar Hakim, Chris Chaney, Wolfgang Van Halen, Supergrass, and Hawkins’ bandmates from the group Chevy Metal.

The show, which will take place on 3 September, will mark the first time the Foo Fighters will have played on stage together since Hawkins’s death.

New names for the US show at the Kia Forum in LA on 27 September include P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, Jones, Johannes, Nancy Wilson, Novoselic and Kurstin.

They join previously announced acts Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Josh Homme, Joan Jett, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Jon Theodore, Wolfgang Van Halen, Brad Wilk and Pat Wilson.

Tickets went on sale for both concerts on Friday. You can find out more information about how to buy tickets here.