Taylor Swift has released her 10th album, Midnights, along with a new video and a surprise seven additional songs.

Critics have so far shared positive review, includingThe Independent which gave Midnights five stars. Critic Helen Brown called it her “darkest and most cryptic album yet”.

Fans are also praising the record, and claiming that Swift temporarily crashed Spotify upon the release of the seven bonus tracks.

Many are now poring over Swift’s lyrics for her usual easter eggs and any references to her personal life.

A few particuarly pointed lyrics in “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” – taken from the album’s 3am Edition – seem to allude to her previous relationship with John Mayor.

The release of the music video for “Anti-Hero” – directed by Swift, herself – has certainly provided Swift fans with plenty of material to pour over.

Some fans believe “Lavender Haze” references Swift’s current partner, the actor Joe Alwyn, and calls out speculation over their relationship status.

