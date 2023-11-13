Taylor Swift’s unexpected message to fan throwing items on stage in Argentina

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift unexpectedly paused her concert in Argentina to ask fans to stop throwing gifts on stage amid fears her backup dancers could slip and injure themselves on them.

The singer-songwriter, who broke a Grammynominations record last week, is currently on the South American leg of her Eras tour.

During her third show in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Sunday (12 November), Swift addressed her audience after an object, thought to be a stuffed animal, landed on the stage from the crowd.

“Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries, it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage,” the “Lavender Haze” singer began while playing a piano, decorated in moss. “Because, if it’s on the stage, then a dancer can trip on it.

“I love that you bought presents and that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage,” Swift continued, before ending her short speech with: “I love you so much.”

In response, onlookers on social media praised her tact in setting a boundary with fans without hurting their feelings. “This is how you communicate to your fans. Such a class act,” reads one post on X/Twitter.

This follows a series of performers dodging “gifts” from people at their concerts earlier this year.

Notably, Bebe Rexha needed stitches after a phone was thrown at her and hit her in the eye while performing in New York City in June.

Soon after, country star Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a fan-thrown object during her Boise, Idaho show, causing her to leave the stage briefly while she collected herself.

“Can we just talk about what happened?” Ballerini addressed the crowd. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know.”

“If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”

Later that month, Pink was stunned when a fan a bag of threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage during her show in Hyde Park for the British Summer Time festival.

“Is this your mom?” Pink asked the person in the audience. When they seemingly confirmed this, the singer said: “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Then, in July, Cardi B had a drink thrown at her from the crowd during a performance, to which she responded by hurling her microphone in the thrower’s direction.