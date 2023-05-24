Taylor Swift announces ‘unexpected’ collaboration with rapper Ice Spice

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has revealed that rapper Ice Spice will feature on the deluxe version of her album Midnights.

Swift made the announcement on Wednesday (24 May) across her social media platforms.

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” she wrote.

“So delighted to say that ‘Karma’ Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET.”

The new version of the album, titled Midnights (Til Dawn edition), will be released on Thursday (25 May).

While the news confirmed minor rumours that had been circulating within the Swiftie fandom, it still came as an exciting surprise to most.

“Unexpected collaboration but I am here for it,” one fan responded on Twitter, with a second adding: “I’m shook.”

“I thought they are rumorsssss,” a third commented.

Another joked that they were “losing” their mind.

Also joining Swift on her re-released album is Lana Del Rey, who returned back “to the studio specifically to record more” on their track “Snow on the Beach”.

Swift, who is currently touring the US in rain or shine, shared that those attending her East Rutherford, New Jersey dates on Friday (26 May), Saturday (27 May) and Sunday (28 May) will be able to snag a “new special edition CD”, containing a “never before heard Midnights vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me’”.

During her recent show in Massachusetts, fans were convinced that she hinted at her 11th studio album.

In a viral video, Swift is seen sitting on stage at the piano when the instrument malfunctions and plays notes on its own.

“Did you hear that?” she asks the audience. “Is that happening for you, too? I didn’t play that.”

She then went on to provide a possible explanation for the malfunction.

“You know when you’ve been in a bath for too long and your fingers are so pruned? Like, I looked at my fingers trying to fret and play guitar, and it was like I’d been in a bath for two-and-a-half hours of lukewarm water. It was, like, pruned,” Swift said.

“It rained a lot last night, like a monsoon... Literally, it was like a water park under the stage.”