Taylor Swift added break-up song “The 1” to her tour setlist mid-run amid her reported split from boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn.

On Sunday (9 April), reports emerged claiming that the singer and British actor split several weeks ago.

According to Entertainment Tonight, who first reported on the alleged split, the break-up was “not dramatic”, with the relationship simply “running its course”.

A source close to the pair also reportedly confirmed the split to People.

Swift is currently performing across the US as part of her Eras tour, while Alwyn has not been spotted at any of the shows since it kicked off on 18 March.

On the tour, Swift has been performing songs from each album throughout her career. You can read The Independent’s review from opening night here.

As part of the setlist from her 2020 album Folklore, Swift initially started out the tour performing the song “Invisible String” about the intrinsic connection between two lovers.

However, since her show in Arlington, Texas on 31 March, she has instead played Folklore opener “The 1”, a song about a break-up in which Swift sings about “waking up alone”.

Swift on stage at the Eras tour (Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representatives for comment.

Alwyn appeared in the writing credits for a number of tracks on Folklore under the pseudonym William Bowery. He also co-wrote songs on Evermore and Midnights.

Throughout their relationship, the couple kept things private, with Conversations with Friends star Alwyn explaining last year: “It’s just not for other people. And I don’t say that with aggression. I don’t know how best to talk about it.

“I mean, I’m aware of people’s… of that size of interest and that world existing. It’s just not something I particularly care about, or have much interest in feeding, I guess, because the more it’s fed, the more you are opening a gate for intrusion.”

Swift too only made rare comments about her relationship with Alwyn, saying in October: “[With] my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it.”