Taylor Swift fans notice subtle Joe Alwyn Easter egg in ‘Lavender Haze’ music video

Taylor Swift’s fans are convinced her newly released “Lavender Haze” music video contains a subtle yet intentional Joe Alwyn Easter egg.

An early scene in the Grammy-winning artist’s music video, showing a vinyl cover with a printed image of a Pisces and Sagittarius constellation, has gone viral on Twitter.

Many Swifties have noted the Sagittarius symbol corresponds with Swift’s birthday (13 December), while the Pisces refers to her boyfriend Alwyn’s birthday (21 February).

“Joe is a Pisces and Taylor is a Sagittarius… what if I told you Taylor’s a mastermind,” one explained.

A second commented: “They appear on a vinyl cover of Mastermind which has lyrics mentioning stars aligning.”

“And the fish in space!! Pisces = the fish of the zodiac,” a third added.

Another went further with the theory, tweeting: “Wait hold up... how am I just realising this.

“There is exactly 13 months between Dec 1989 and Feb 1991. Her whole relationship is an Easter egg,” they explained. Swift has previously revealed that 13 is her lucky number.

Taylor Swift ‘Lavender Haze’ music video (Taylor Swift/YouTube)

Swift and Conversations with Friends star Alwyn have been dating since 2016 after having reportedly met at that year’s Met Gala.

A year later, they confirmed their relationship, however, they have since kept their personal lives under the radar.

Engagement rumours sparked in February 2022 after a report from Life & Style claimed that multiple sources shared the news with them.

That October, Swift jumped on an Instagram video explaining her decision to keep her relationship private, saying: “I guess, theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud.

“And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.”