Taylor Swift – live updates: Patti Smith sends pop star a message after Tortured Poets mention
Godmother of punk responds to mention on Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ as pop titan smashes Spotify records on day of album release
Taylor Swift has released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and fans are busy unpacking everything from lyrics to her “Fortnight” music video.
The pop titan’s latest record, announced earlier this year when she won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights), was released overnight on Friday 19 April and has already broken two Spotify records.
In a five-star review of the album, The Independent’s critic Helen Brown praised the “playful narratives” and “hooks like anchors”.
Fans have been surprised that many songs on the album seem to take aim at Swift’s ex Matty Healy, whom she briefly dated last year, instead of Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years, whom she was reported to have parted ways with around April 2023.
Patti Smith has responded after she was namechecked on the title track, writing: “This is saying I was moved to be mentioned in the company of the great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. Thank you Taylor.”
Follow live updates for reactions, reviews and revelations from the album so far.
Taylor Swift ‘thanks’ Kim Kardashian on Tortured Poets song
Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the musician alludes to her years-long feud with Kim Kardashian on new album The Tortured Poets Department, as she seemingly makes several references to the reality star in her song “thanK you aIMee”.
The pop star released her 11th studio albumat midnight ET on Friday 19 April. Only a few hours later, she announced a surprise “2am version” that extended the record to a further 15 songs.
The first sign that the album’s 24th track from her new album might be a reference to Kardashian is the capitalisation of the letters K, I and M to spell out her first name.
There are other clues. It appears that Swift could be making a reference to Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter North West dancing to her 2014 single “Shake It Off” on TikTok. “Shake It Off” is about ignoring “haters”.
She also mentions “Aimee” stomping over her grave, possibly nodding to the one she crawls out of in her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do”, from her 2017 album Reputation. This was widely interpreted as a “revenge album” after Swift was “cancelled” in 2016, after her feud with Kardashian errupted.
Who are The Blue Nile, the Scottish band Taylor Swift references on Guilty as Sin?
Song from new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ namedrops her ex Matty Healy’s favourite band
Patti Smith responds to mention on ‘The Tortured Poets Club'
Patti Smith has reacted after she was namechecked on the title track of ‘The Tortured Poets Society’, where Swift sings: “But you’re not Dylan Thomas/ I’m not Patti Smith/ This ain’t the Chelsea Hotel/ We’re modern idiots.”
“This is saying I was moved to be mentioned in the company of the great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. Thank you Taylor,” Smith wrote on her Instagram.
Taylor Swift promotes ‘Phantom Clear TTPD vinyl'
Following the release of her highly anticipated studio album, Taylor Swift promoted the sale of the Phantom Clear version of the vinyl.
“Entering the Phantom Clear TTPD vinyl into evidence,” she tweeted alongside a black-and-white clip of her flipping through a book. “Available exclusively at @Target now.”
WATCH: Taylor Swift teases ‘timetable’ for The Tortured Poets Department album in new video
Read more:
Taylor Swift appears to share first song about boyfriend Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift fans were left reeling after it became apparent that her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, seems to spend more time reflecting on her short-lived romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy than it does her former boyfriend of six years, actor Joe Alwyn.
The pop titan released her 11th studio album at midnight ET on Friday 19 April. Only a few hours later, she announced that a surprise “2am version” extended the record to a further 15 songs.
One of the tracks on the first part of the album is “The Alchemy”, which appears to be the first song Swift has released about her boyfriend Travis Kelce, tight-end for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Pop singer is known to delve into themes of love and heartbreak with her songwriting
Fans unpack Swift's lyrics on ‘But Daddy I Love Him’
Fans have quickly reached the concensus that Swift’s new song “But Daddy I Love Him” is a fierce rebuke to critics of her fleeting romance with Matty Healy.
She sings: “I’d rather burn my whole life down/ Than listen to one more second of all this bitchin’ and moanin’/ I’ll tell you something ‘bout my good name/ It’s mine along with all the disgrace/ I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empath’s clothing.”
Then on the bridge: “God save the most judgmental creeps/ Who say they want what’s best for me/ Sanctimoniously performing soliloquies I’ll never see/ Thinking it can change the beat of my heart when he touches me/ And counteract the chemistry/ And undo the destiny/ You ain’t gotta pray for me/ Me and my wild boy/ And all of this wild joy/ If all you want is gray for me/ It’s just white noise/ It’s just my choice.”
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department review: Irresistible, country-hued tales of relationships past and present
With its playful narratives and hooks like anchors, Swift’s 11th studio album is a terrific reminder of her storytelling powers, Helen Brown writes:
With its playful narratives and hooks like anchors, Swift’s 11th studio album is a terrific reminder of her storytelling powers
Jon Bon Jovi thanks Taylor Swift for enticing Prince William onstage to sing ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’
The Independent spoke to Jon Bon Jovi on the eve of the release of The Tortured Poets Department, and the rock legend had fond memories of the time he, Swift and Prince William ended up belting out “Livin’ On A Prayer” together.
“She literally grabbed him by the arm and ran up on stage,” he recalled.
Look out for The Independent’s career-spanning interview with Bon Jovi on Sunday (21 April), in which the 62-year-old talks about the drug experience that scared him straight, his most extravagant purchases, and his son’s forthcoming marriage to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.
