A-listers including Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant and Mila Kunis have joined the starry list of celebrities who flocked to Wembley Stadium to see Taylor Swift’s second night in London.

The 34-year-old pop superstar’s first date in the capital on Friday night (22 June) was attended by the Prince of Wales and his two eldest children who took a selfie with the singer, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, model Cara Delevingne and Queer Eye’s Jonathan van Ness.

More familiar faces were spotted in VIP section of the stadium for Swift’s second night in London on Saturday evening (22 June), with fans sharing videos online showing Top Gun star Cruise, 61, in the arena wearing a black blazer and white t-shirt.

Another video showed Barbie director Gerwig, 40, walking through a section of the stadium also separated from fans.

Other stars seen in the crowd include Love Actually actor Hugh Grant and Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy wrote in an Instagram story that he was “quite excited” to go to the concert and shared a photo of his ticket.

Swift’s boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, was seen at the show on Friday night, joined by his brother Jason and their parents, as well as Swift’s parents Andrea and Scott, as she performed for almost 90,000 people.

After her first performance in the capital, the 14-time Grammy winner posted a photo she had taken with Kelce and royal family members William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

“Happy Bday M8!” Swift captioned the post. “London shows are off to a splendid start.” Swift accompanied her caption with emojis for the US and GB flags, alongside a handshake emoji.

Prince William dancing to ‘Shake It Off’ before taking a selfie with the singer and his children later on ( Tiktok / Instagram )

William shared the same picture on his official Instagram account on Saturday, as he thanked the star for a “great evening”.

A video from the evening appeared to show William dancing in the royal box to Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off”.

Taking a break from the campaign trail, Sir Keir attended the first of the London Eras gig with his wife Victoria, and posted a photo of them on social media captioned “‘Swift’ campaign pitstop”.

Asked about the concert by reporters in south London, the Labour leader replied: “She was fantastic. Absolutely fantastic.”

Royals pose for selfie with Swift ( @KensingtonRoyal/X )

He added: “I know I will be asked what is my favourite song and I am not going to pretend I have got every album and know every song, although Change is the one for obvious reasons.”

Swift performed in front of other celebrity fans including Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and model Cara Delevingne.

Her billion-dollar globe-trotting, career-spanning Eras tour takes fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.

The revamped set list, which she first unveiled at the Paris shows, also includes songs from her latest offering The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift performing on her first night in London ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

London, which is predicted to see a £300m boost in the economy courtesy of the Eras tour, welcomed the 14-time Grammy winner with a special performance of her 2014 hit “Shake It Off” during the Changing of the Guards outside Buckingham Palace while Transport for London reimagined the London Tube map to make it Swift-themed, and Wembley Stadium had its steps painted with a Swift mural and temporarily named the “Swiftie steps”.

Swift will return to London again for five nights in August.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of Swift’s first UK show in Edinburgh here.