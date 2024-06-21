The military band at Buckingham Palace has performed a rendition of Taylor Swift’s hit Shake It Off as the superstar brings the Eras Tour to London on Friday (21 June).

A video of the performance, titled Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version), was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the official account of the Royal Family to celebrate the singer’s arrival in the city.

The band stood on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace to play trumpets, saxophones and other wind instruments.

The post was accompanied by the caption: “Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin’.”