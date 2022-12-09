Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Killers have announced a number of UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023, including their first ever Edinburgh show.

On Friday (9 December), it was announced that the “Mr Brightside” rockers will play four gigs across the UK and Ireland next summer.

The band will headline Reading and Leeds Festival, playing Reading on Saturday (26 August) and Leeds on Sunday (27 August)

It marks the first time The Killers have headlined the festival since 2008.

On 3 September, The Killers will also headline Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, Ireland.

The band will play two solo shows around the same time. One will be at the Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds in Edinburgh for their first ever show in Edinburgh.

The Killers will play a second solo concert at Boucher Road Playing Feels in Belfast on 1 September.

The 2023 dates follow last summer’s sold out stadium tour, which saw The Killers play to 400,000 fans at shows including two nights at London’s Emirates Stadium.

You can see all the dates below:

Brandon Flowers and Mark Stoemer on stage (Getty Images)

26/27 August: Reading and Leeds Festival

29 August: Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds, Edinburgh

1 September: Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

3 September: Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally

How to get tickets

Tickets for the Edinburgh and Belfast shows will go on sale on Monday 12 December at 9am.

Edinburgh tickets will be available here, while tickets for the Belfast show will go on sale here.

Tickets are already on sale for Reading and Leeds Festival and Electric Picnic.

Both festivals will also be headlined by Billie Eilish, the festival’s youngest ever headliner, and Sam Fender. Tickets for Reading and Leedsare available here, while tickets went on sale for Electric Picnic on Friday here.