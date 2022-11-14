The Neighbourhood cut ties with drummer Brandon Fried over groping allegations
‘It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced,’ wrote Maria Zardoya while making the accusation on her Instagram story
Rock band The Neighbourhood have cut ties with their drummer after “groping” accusations against him were shared on Instagram.
On Sunday night (13 November), frontwoman of The Marías, Maria Zardoya posted an Instagram story on her band’s page accusing the band’s drummer Brandon Fried.
"I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of The Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body," Zardoya wrote on the story before calling for the band to enlist a new drummer.
"@thenbhd ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep," she said.
Shortly after her post, The Neighbourhood posted a story on their Instagram page saying that Fried would no longer be part of the band.
"We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behaviour towards women," the post said.
"As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood,” they wrote.
Fried then responded on his personal Instagram writing: "I am so terribly sorry to Maria. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable.
“They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence."
He added: "It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.”
"I want to apologise to women who have been victims of any behaviour that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am so sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down," Fried added in the Instagram story.
The Independent has reached out to representatives of The Neighbourhood and The Marias for comment.
The Neighbourhood have made headlines recently after it was revealed pop star Billie Eilish was dating band frontman Jesse Rutherford.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.