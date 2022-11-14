The Neighbourhood cut ties with drummer Brandon Fried over groping allegations

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rock band The Neighbourhood have cut ties with their drummer after “groping” accusations against him were shared on Instagram.

On Sunday night (13 November), frontwoman of The Marías, Maria Zardoya posted an Instagram story on her band’s page accusing the band’s drummer Brandon Fried.

"I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of The Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body," Zardoya wrote on the story before calling for the band to enlist a new drummer.

"@thenbhd ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep," she said.

Shortly after her post, The Neighbourhood posted a story on their Instagram page saying that Fried would no longer be part of the band.

"We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behaviour towards women," the post said.

"As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood,” they wrote.

(themarias)

Fried then responded on his personal Instagram writing: "I am so terribly sorry to Maria. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable.

“They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence."

He added: "It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.”

"I want to apologise to women who have been victims of any behaviour that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am so sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down," Fried added in the Instagram story.

(brandonfried)

The Independent has reached out to representatives of The Neighbourhood and The Marias for comment.

The Neighbourhood have made headlines recently after it was revealed pop star Billie Eilish was dating band frontman Jesse Rutherford.