Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Richard E Grant shares the last thing his wife taught him before she died

The actor was speaking about his new memoir while appearing on Lorraine

Megan Graye
Monday 14 November 2022 10:36
Comments
Richard E Grant announces death of wife Joan Washington, shares a sweet tribute

Richard E Grant has shared a moving account of the last thing his wife taught him before she died.

The British actor was being interviewed on Lorraine about his new memoir, Pocketful of Happiness, when he recalled the memory.

Grant’s wife Joan Washington was an acclaimed dialect coach, who died of lung cancer last September.

The couple had been together for 38 years, married for 35, and shared their daughter Olivia Grant together.

“The last thing she taught me was a working class Sheffield accent to play an old drag queen…” Grant told host Lorraine Kelly.

Recommended

“She said ‘stop flirting with me’ when she was teaching me, and I said ‘well it worked the first time 38 years ago’,” he added.

He then went on to reflect on the grieving process: “It helps hugely [talking about it]... the weird thing that happens after somebody’s died, after a couple of months people don’t mention the person,” he said.

“But you want to talk about them, you don’t want them cancelled out,” he continued.

Back in April, Grant said living without his wife was like being “a turtle without his shell”.

Grant had posted a video to his social media which showed him walking on a beach on Australia’s Gold Coast.

“Beautiful as this beach is, I feel and look like an old turtle without my shell, trying to navigate the world on my own, having lost my loving ‘compass’ called Joan,” he wrote in the video’s caption.

Recommended

“Trying my best,” he added.

Grant’s memoir was released in September as an honour to his wife’s wish for him to “find a pocketful of happiness in each day”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in