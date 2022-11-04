Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New ‘Three Lions’ anthem to be released with Christmas spin and Lioness win lyrics

Lyrics have been updated to acknowledge the Lionesses’ World Cup win earlier this year

Megan Graye
Friday 04 November 2022 11:43
Comments
Sarina Wiegman 'very proud' of England's Lionesses after World Cup qualification

A new version of the David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seed’s iconic “Three Lions” football anthem will be released.

Last month, The Lightning Seeds singer Ian Broudie revealed that they were in talks about releasing a new version of the song ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this year.

Given the time of year, Broudie said the song could have a Christmas spin on it and that it would also have lyrics changed to acknowledge the Lionesses’ triumphant win at the Euros this year.

“Three Lions” was originally released by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and the rock band The Lightning Seeds in 1996 for the Euros. It was then recorded again for the 1998 World Cup.

Now, Baddiel has confirmed that the updated song will be released and that they filmed the video recently – and the song will definitely be “Christmassy”.

Recommended

“We filmed the video the other day, I don’t want to give too much away,”  Baddiel said while being interviewed on Radio X.

“Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds came to me and Frank Skinner and said: ‘The World Cup’s in December – shall we do it, redone with lots of sleigh bells and kids choirs and that?’” Baddiel explained.

“And me and Frank said: ‘Let’s rewrite it with some Christmassy lyrics and some comedy’.

“And also we thought we’d write about the Lionesses winning, so update it a bit,” he said.

It was recently revealed on Absolute Radio that the new song will start with a line that pays homage to their win.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in