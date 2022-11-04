Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new version of the David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seed’s iconic “Three Lions” football anthem will be released.

Last month, The Lightning Seeds singer Ian Broudie revealed that they were in talks about releasing a new version of the song ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this year.

Given the time of year, Broudie said the song could have a Christmas spin on it and that it would also have lyrics changed to acknowledge the Lionesses’ triumphant win at the Euros this year.

“Three Lions” was originally released by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and the rock band The Lightning Seeds in 1996 for the Euros. It was then recorded again for the 1998 World Cup.

Now, Baddiel has confirmed that the updated song will be released and that they filmed the video recently – and the song will definitely be “Christmassy”.

“We filmed the video the other day, I don’t want to give too much away,” Baddiel said while being interviewed on Radio X.

“Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds came to me and Frank Skinner and said: ‘The World Cup’s in December – shall we do it, redone with lots of sleigh bells and kids choirs and that?’” Baddiel explained.

“And me and Frank said: ‘Let’s rewrite it with some Christmassy lyrics and some comedy’.

“And also we thought we’d write about the Lionesses winning, so update it a bit,” he said.

It was recently revealed on Absolute Radio that the new song will start with a line that pays homage to their win.