New ‘Three Lions’ anthem to be released with Christmas spin and Lioness win lyrics
Lyrics have been updated to acknowledge the Lionesses’ World Cup win earlier this year
A new version of the David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seed’s iconic “Three Lions” football anthem will be released.
Last month, The Lightning Seeds singer Ian Broudie revealed that they were in talks about releasing a new version of the song ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this year.
Given the time of year, Broudie said the song could have a Christmas spin on it and that it would also have lyrics changed to acknowledge the Lionesses’ triumphant win at the Euros this year.
“Three Lions” was originally released by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and the rock band The Lightning Seeds in 1996 for the Euros. It was then recorded again for the 1998 World Cup.
Now, Baddiel has confirmed that the updated song will be released and that they filmed the video recently – and the song will definitely be “Christmassy”.
“We filmed the video the other day, I don’t want to give too much away,” Baddiel said while being interviewed on Radio X.
“Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds came to me and Frank Skinner and said: ‘The World Cup’s in December – shall we do it, redone with lots of sleigh bells and kids choirs and that?’” Baddiel explained.
“And me and Frank said: ‘Let’s rewrite it with some Christmassy lyrics and some comedy’.
“And also we thought we’d write about the Lionesses winning, so update it a bit,” he said.
It was recently revealed on Absolute Radio that the new song will start with a line that pays homage to their win.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies