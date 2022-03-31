Ed Sheeran has led celebrity tributes to The Wanted star Tom Parker, who has died of brain cancer aged 33.

On Wednesday (30 March), Parker’s death was announced by his wife Kelsey.

The singer had died at lunchtime that day surrounded by his family and bandmates, having been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Kelsey said.

“Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

The news was confirmed by the band, who released a post on social media reading: “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

“Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

His bandmate Siva Kaneswaran shared his own tribute, writing: “Hey Tom, hope you’re having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage.

“It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother .”

Celebrities began to post in honour of Parker, with Ed Sheeran sharing a picture of the musician to Instagram.

“So sad to hear of Tom’s passing,” he wrote. “Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy.”

McFly’s Tom Fletcher offered his own condolences on Instagram, posting: “Absolutely heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with all of Tom’s family, friends, band and all the people that loved him.”

Martin Kemp tweeted: “Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten.”

“The passing of Tom Parker has saddened us greatly,” posted boyband Blue. “His fight was an inspiration and he changed the lives of everyone he came into contact with. Long may he be remembered for that. With love to all his family and close friends.”

Singer and Strictly Come Dancing star HRVY wrote: “We all love you Tom Parker.”

HRVY shared a photograph of The Wanted that Parker had previously posted on 29 March.

“This has floored me,” commented Tamzin Outhwaite. “Sending love and light to Tom’s wife and children. So unbelievably tragic. R.I.P Tom Parker.”

Former Strictly pro dancer James Jordan shared his own connection to Parker’s illness, writing: “Just heard that Tom Parker passed away. The same wicked disease that took my father.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family. He was a very special man that I had the honour of meeting several times. Rest In Peace brother. My dad will be there waiting for you with a beer.”

The Vamps musician Conor Ball posted: “33 is far too young, so much sadness, Rest in peace Tom Parker.”

Comedian Hal Cruttenden wrote: “This is such a tragedy. Brain Tumours are the biggest Cancer killer of those under 40 in the UK. 3% of the money spent each year on cancer research in the UK is spent on brain tumours. One way to honour Tom Parker might be to donate to @BrainTumourOrg.”

TV presenter Rylan Clark wrote on Twitter: “I’ve just seen the news about Tom and that’s absolutely gutting. He was such a good’un. So sad to hear. Sending my love to Kelsey and the kids. Awful news x #RipTom x.”

Take That star Howard Donald sent his condolences to Parker’s family, writing: “So young and so sad. RIP @TomParker from @thewanted. Strength and love to his family.”

JJ Hamblett from the boyband Union J praised the late singer as an “incredible artist and real family man”.

“Just seen the news…I am speechless!!! Tom Parker was such a nice guy who was an incredible artist and real family man!” wrote Hamblett on Twitter.

Fellow stars also commented their condolences on The Wanted’s Instagram post confirming Parker’s death, writing.

Kendall Schmidt of the US boyband Big Time Rush commented on the post: “We love you Tom. You’ll live on forever in our hearts and in the music. Thinking of your family, the boys and all the fans who cherish you.”

Lead vocalist of S Club Jo O’Meara called the news “utterly devastating”, adding: “My thoughts are with you all.”

Parker found fame in 2009 as a member of boyband The Wanted alongside Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaren, Max George and Jay McGuinness.

The group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles before splitting in 2014.

In September, the band announced that they were reuniting seven years after splitting and releasing a greatest hits album titled Most Wanted.

Earlier this month, The Wanted completed a two-week arena tour across the UK. However, Parker was not able to perform at the earlier shows as he underwent cancer treatment.