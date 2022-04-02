The Wanted star Max George has paid tribute to his bandmate Tom Parker, who has died from brain cancer, aged 33.

Parker’s death was announced by his wife Kelsey on Wednesday (30 March). He died surrounded by his and bandmates.

The singer was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Kelsey said in a statement.

“Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

While the band confirmed the news on their official social media page, George shared his own tribute to his “best bud” via Instagram Saturday (2 April).

The singer shared a series of photos of the pair, writing: “Tom, my brother, my boy, my band mate, my best bud.. You lit up so many lives all over the world but I can only speak on behalf of mine.

“From the minute I met you, I knew this was gonna be a special chapter in my life. I was right. We did everything together, some amazing things, some outrageous things. I’m so proud of what we achieved as band mates and as brothers.”

He continued: “Thank you for choosing me as your friend. It was an honour from day one. I’m so grateful I was with you until the very end. The courage and dignity I have witnessed over the last few months surpassed the lion I already knew you were.”

Max George shares tribute to his Wanted bandmate Tom Parker (Instagram)

George said that he is “heartbroken beyond words right now” and that he “cannot even begin to imagine what the future holds without you”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“The huge hole now left in my life will forever be there, but I know your spirit will live on through your two beautiful babies, your wonderful wife, our music, your fans and in my heart.

“I am going to miss you so much. I love you mate.”

Parker found fame in 2009 as a member of the boyband alongside George, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaren and Jay McGuinness.

The group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles before splitting in 2014.

In September, the band announced that they were reuniting seven years after splitting and releasing a greatest hits album titled Most Wanted.

Earlier this month, The Wanted completed a two-week arena tour across the UK. However, Parker was not able to perform at the earlier shows as he underwent cancer treatment.

Parker is survived by Kesey and their children, Aurelia and Bodhi.