The Wanted star Max George pays emotional tribute to ‘best bud’ bandmate Tom Parker
‘I’m so proud of what we achieved as band mates and as brothers,’ he said
The Wanted star Max George has paid tribute to his bandmate Tom Parker, who has died from brain cancer, aged 33.
Parker’s death was announced by his wife Kelsey on Wednesday (30 March). He died surrounded by his and bandmates.
The singer was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Kelsey said in a statement.
“Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”
While the band confirmed the news on their official social media page, George shared his own tribute to his “best bud” via Instagram Saturday (2 April).
The singer shared a series of photos of the pair, writing: “Tom, my brother, my boy, my band mate, my best bud.. You lit up so many lives all over the world but I can only speak on behalf of mine.
“From the minute I met you, I knew this was gonna be a special chapter in my life. I was right. We did everything together, some amazing things, some outrageous things. I’m so proud of what we achieved as band mates and as brothers.”
He continued: “Thank you for choosing me as your friend. It was an honour from day one. I’m so grateful I was with you until the very end. The courage and dignity I have witnessed over the last few months surpassed the lion I already knew you were.”
George said that he is “heartbroken beyond words right now” and that he “cannot even begin to imagine what the future holds without you”.
Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
“The huge hole now left in my life will forever be there, but I know your spirit will live on through your two beautiful babies, your wonderful wife, our music, your fans and in my heart.
“I am going to miss you so much. I love you mate.”
Parker found fame in 2009 as a member of the boyband alongside George, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaren and Jay McGuinness.
The group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles before splitting in 2014.
In September, the band announced that they were reuniting seven years after splitting and releasing a greatest hits album titled Most Wanted.
Earlier this month, The Wanted completed a two-week arena tour across the UK. However, Parker was not able to perform at the earlier shows as he underwent cancer treatment.
Parker is survived by Kesey and their children, Aurelia and Bodhi.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies