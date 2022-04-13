Tom Parker’s funeral is due to take place next week (20 April) – and his wife Kelsey has urged his fans to gather outside.

The Wanted star died aged 33 on 30 March surrounded by his family, bandmates and friends, after having been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

Actor Kelsey, 32, said she thought it would be “beautiful” to see members of the public “line the route” to the church where the funeral is taking place.

She wrote on Instagram: “There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20th April.

“We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Woods from 10am.

“It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.”

She added: “You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens.”

Parker is survived by Kelsey and their children, Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one.

Speaking on his 2021 Channel 4 documentary Inside My Head about a home he had bought for his family, Parker said: “This is going to be our forever home. It’s important for me that obviously the kids and Kels have got somewhere nice to grow up.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with my health over the next few years, so as long as they’re alright and they’re all good here, that’s all that matters. We’re all going to grow old together here, fingers crossed.”

Parker found fame in 2009 as a member of the boyband alongside Max George, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaren and Jay McGuinness.

The group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles before splitting in 2014.

In September, the band announced that they were reuniting seven years after splitting and releasing a greatest hits album titled Most Wanted.

Earlier this month, The Wanted completed a two-week arena tour across the UK. Parker, however, was unable to perform at the earlier shows as he underwent cancer treatment.