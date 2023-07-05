Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian actor Toni Collette has praised Taylor Swift’s “immeasurable talent” after attending one of the pop star’s Eras tour concerts in the US.

On Monday (3 July), the 50-year-old Knives Out star shared a series of photos showing her attending Swift’s show in Cincinatti, Ohio, on 1 July.

“Thank you [Taylor Swift] for the MOST INCREDIBLE night last night,” Collette wrote in her post, shared two days after the performance.

“Your talent is immeasurable and your generosity boundless. Thank you for sharing it all with the world. You bring endless joy and inspiration to many, including me.

“It’s bloody brilliant seeing you having the time of your life up there. We’ll never forget it. Brava lady!”

According to new data, Swift’s Eras Tour is on track to gross over $1.4bn.

The “Red” singer has already made more than $300m from the first 22 dates of her Eras Tour, according to data from Pollstar.

With an average of 54,000 fans attending Swift’s concerts at every tour stop, Swift is reportedly earning more than $13m from every show.

According to the new data, it is believed that Swift’s tour will cross its $1bn mark by the time she performs in Singapore in March 2024.

Last month, Swift announced 50 new international dates for the Eras tour, which kicked off on 17 March in Glendale, Arizona.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” Swift said in her post sharing the new dates, which include five performances at Wembley Stadium in London.

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

The Independent’s Kelsey Barnes gave Swift’s first show of her Eras tour a five-star review, writing: “Throughout the opening night of the tour, it frequently feels as though the audience is being caught up with Swift’s past, present and future.

“In the 44-song setlist that spans three hours and 15 minutes, she shows why the ‘era’ concept is so integral to who she is. Each chapter marks a specific shift in her artistry.”