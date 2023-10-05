Toploader to play Labour party conference following Conservative event appearance

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Toploader are set to perform at the Labour party conference in Liverpool, just days after playing at the Conservatives’ annual event.

The British group faced criticism after appearing at the Tory party’s conference in Manchester on Tuesday (3 October), performing songs such as their hit 2000 cover of “Dancing in the Moonlight” by King Harvest.

Conservative politicians and members were in attendance at the midweek event, with Sir Keir Starmer’s opposition party also booking the band for their own conference.

Toploader will be performing at the Labour Party Conference next week on Wednesday 11 October.

The gig was staged for a collaborative event between UK Music, News Movement & the social media platform TikTok.

“As the collective voice of the UK music industry, UK Music is keen to promote the fantastic work of our music creators and seek support from all the major political parties,” a UK Music spokesperson told The Independent in a statement.

“We work with our partners to make the case for the huge economic and social value of music to policymakers and politicians right across the political spectrum. This work includes booking a variety of diverse acts from classical to pop at many events to showcase UK talent.

Joseph Washbourn of Toploader (Getty Images)

“We’re delighted that Toploader are also booked for Labour’s conference in Liverpool next week following their brilliant set at the Conservative conference.”

Toploader, comprising singer Joseph Washbourn, guitarist Dan Hipgrave and drummer Rob Green, shot to global fame with “Dancing in the Moonlight”, despite the single peaking at No 19 in the UK Top 40 chart.

Following the British rock band’s earlier appearance at the Tory conference, Toploader was mocked by various onlookers on social media who expressed their disdain towards the band for performing at the event.

One person wrote on X/Twitter: “Fair play to Toploader. Always hated them and felt a bit guilty about it. Now they’ve given me a reason.”

Music critic Simon Price recalled: “I once hit the guy from Toploader with a champagne cork at the Q Awards, from right across the room. Hell of a shot, but I felt slightly guilty afterwards. (What had he ever done to me, except be in a crap band?) I don’t feel guilty anymore.”

This is not the first time that musicians have provoked ire online for participating in a Tory party event.

Former X Factor contestant Ella Henderson was condemned for her performance at last year’s Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.