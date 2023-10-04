English rock band Toploader performed their famous hit “Dancing in the Moonlight” at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

The footage was shared by media personality Emily Hewertson online with the caption: “10/10 performance from Toploader at Party Conference.”

Footage from another party in the city went viral earlier this week, when Nigel Farage and Priti Patel were spotted dancing together.

The final day of the conference takes place on Wednesday 4 October, with prime minister Rishi Sunak expected to finally confirm he will scrap the HS2 rail link to Manchester.