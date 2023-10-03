Watch: Priti Patel dances with Nigel Farage at Conservative Party conference

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been filmed dancing with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

The footage captures Ms Patel and Mr Farage throwing their hands up in the air and dancing to Frank Sinatra’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”.

Ms Patel was earlier full of praise for Mr Farage and his GB News channel, calling it a “defender of free speech” as she thanked staff for “absolutely everything they do”.

The Conservative Party Conference continues today with speeches from Steve Barclay and Michael Gove.