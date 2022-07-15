Jump to content
Travis Barker returns to stage with Machine Gun Kelly weeks after ‘life-threatening pancreatitis’ diagnosis

Kourtney Kardashian shared clip of her husband to Instagram

Isobel Lewis
Friday 15 July 2022 08:35
Machine Gun Kelly changes album name after getting it tattooed with Travis Barker

Travis Barker has returned to the stage just weeks after being diagnosed with “life-threatening pancreatitis”.

In June, the Blink-182 musician was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he was put in “intensive treatment” for the condition.

But Barker seemed on good form on Wednesday (13 July) as he made a surprise appearance on stage with Machine Gun Kelly at The Forum in Los Angeles.

In footage that emerged on social media on Thursday (14 July), Barke appeared shirtless alongside Kelly for his song “My Ex’s Best Friend” and Avril Lavigne as she performed her track “Love It When You Hate Me”.

Barker performed with Kelly for a second night on Thursday (14 July), at a gig which his wife Kourtney Kardashian also attended.

“So awesome to see @travisbarker surprise the crowd and join @machinegunkelly on stage last night,” one fan tweeted.

“This guy was hospitalised for a life-threatening condition just a couple of weeks ago and is now back kicking ass behind the drum kit! What an absolute legend!”

On 2 July, Barker updated fans on his health as they shared their concerns after his 16-year-old daughter Alabama asked her followers for their prayers on social media.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote on Instagram Stories.

“But after dinner I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since. During the endoscopy I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas, a small organ located behind the stomach that helps with digestion. You can find out more about the condition here.

