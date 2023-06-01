Tupac Shakur to be honoured with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tupac Shakur will be posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the organisation announced Wednesday (31 May).

The late rap icon’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur will accept the honour on his behalf on 7 June.

Shakur was 25 when he died in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. “This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come.”

“Surely, as one of LA’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars,” Martinez added.

Last month, it was also announced that the “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” rapper will have a stretch of a California street renamed for him after a unanimous vote by the city council.

According to reports, a stretch of MacArthur Boulevard by Lake Merritt where Shakur once lived will keep its existing name, but also receive the additional, honorary name of Tupac Shakur Way.

The cost of commemorative plaques and signs signaling the change will be paid for by the Tupac Shakur Foundation.

(AP)

The City Council legislation said the renamed part of the street will remind people of Shakur’s contributions to Oakland and celebrate art and culture as a catalyst for societal change.

Last year, rapper Snoop Dogg opened up about his final moments with Shakur.

On the Impaulsive podcast, Snoop Dogg recalled arriving at Tupac’s hospital bedside: “When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there and I fainted,” he said.

Snoop Dogg also shared an exchange he had with Tupac’s mother, who told him stay strong in front of her “baby”.

Additional reporting from agencies