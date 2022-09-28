Snoop Dogg opens up about final moments with Tupac Shakur at his hospital bedside

Snoop Dogg has opened up about his final moments with friend and collaborator, Tupac Shakur, 26 years after the rapper was killed in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting.

On the Impaulsive podcast, Snoop Dogg recalled arriving at Tupac's hospital bedside, and expressed the feeling of shock he experienced when he realised his condition.

"When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn't even there and I fainted," the 50-year-old said.

He then shared an exchange he had with Tupac's mother, who he says told him stay strong in front of her "baby."

