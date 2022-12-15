Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

News of Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s untimely death has left the entertainment, music and sports world in mourning.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed, longtime DJ died by suicide on Tuesday (13 December) at the age of 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” his wife Allison Holker shared in a statement on Wednesday (14 December).

Following Boss’s tragic passing, actors, fellow music artists and professional sports players have honoured him on social media, with Ellen DeGeneres responding to his death as “heartbroken”.

“tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia,” the host added.

“I have no words man,” musician Questlove posted on Instagram. “May his family find resolution in this dark time.”

On Twitter, “heartbroken” comedian and Crazy Rich Asians actor Ken Jeong remembered Boss was “always full of love and joy every time I saw him. And he always brought a smile to my face every time I saw him”.

“So so sad,” Katie Couric said of the news.

“Absolutely heartbreaking,” NCIS actor Brian Dietzen tweeted. “My family has been watching this amazing man for years. I never had the chance to meet him, but he never failed to put a smile on face when he graced our screen.”

Community’s Nicole Yvette Brown honoured him, writing: “This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since So You Think You Can Dance.

“He was always so joyful & full of life. Always.”

Bridesmaids actor Paul Feig was “absolutely devastated by this news”.

“Stephen was such a wonderful loving soul, filled with joy and positive energy. I worked with him several times and he was nothing but amazing. I don’t know what demons he was dealing with but my heart goes out to Alison,” Feig wrote on Twitter.

Actor Marsha Warfield (Night Court) shared her condolences to “all who loved him”.

“I remember seeing him at the beginning of his season on So You Think You Can Dance. I watched him and Allison start a relationship on the show,” Warfield said. “I hate the thought that he was in so much pain.”

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho included a joyous video of him and Boss teasing each other, alongside a heartfelt note: “You’ll be missed my brother. You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me.”

“Damn, this is sad news,” Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D responded. “Sending prayers to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s family and friends.”

Recently retired NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III tweeted: “Gone too soon.

“Praying for Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ family and love ones today.”