Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40.

Boss was best known as the famed DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

His wife Allison Holker confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday (14 December), writing: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker continued: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

On Tuesday (13 December), according to TMZ, Holker “frantically” visited Los Angeles Police Department to report that Boss had uncharacteristically left home without his car.

The publication reports that the police department later responded to a call about a shooting at an LA hotel, where they found Boss dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Stephen Boss (Getty)

The Independent has contacted Boss’s representative for contact.

Boss joined Ellen as a DJ in 2014 where he remained a fan favourite until the daytime’s conclusion in June. In 2020, DeGeneres named him an executive producer on the show.

He is survived by his wife Holker and their three children: Zaia, three, Maddox, six, and Weslie, 14.

More reporting to come...

