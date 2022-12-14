Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

News of Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s untimely death has left the entertainment, music and sports world in mourning.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s famed, longtime DJ died by suicide on Tuesday (13 December) at the age of 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” his wife Allison Holker shared in a statement on Wednesday (14 December).

Following Boss’s tragic passing, actors, fellow music artists and professional sports players have honoured him on social media, with musician Questlove posting a photo of him on Instagram.

“I have no words man,” Questlove captioned it. “May his family find resolution in this dark time.”

On Twitter, “heartbroken” comedian and Crazy Rich Asians actor Ken Jeong remembered Boss was “always full of love and joy every time I saw him. And he always brought a smile to my face every time I saw him”.

“So so sad,” Katie Couric said of the news.

“Absolutely heartbreaking,” NCIS actor Brian Dietzen tweeted. “My family has been watching this amazing man for years. I never had the chance to meet him, but he never failed to put a smile on face when he graced our screen.”

Community’s Nicole Yvette Brown honoured him, writing: “This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since So You Think You Can Dance.

“He was always so joyful & full of life. Always.”

Bridesmaids actor Paul Feig was “absolutely devastated by this news”.

“Stephen was such a wonderful loving soul, filled with joy and positive energy. I worked with him several times and he was nothing but amazing. I don’t know what demons he was dealing with but my heart goes out to Alison,” Feig wrote on Twitter.

This article is being updated